Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) average volume reaches $5.35M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 03, 2022, Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) had a quiet start as it plunged -14.73% to $19.68. During the day, the stock rose to $22.75 and sunk to $19.07 before settling in for the price of $23.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ISIG posted a 52-week range of $4.76-$35.50.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -9.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.11.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 39 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 448,256 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -118,333. The stock had 2.54 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.25, operating margin was -27.89 and Pretax Margin of -27.49.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Insignia Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 22.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 30,509 shares at the rate of 7.69, making the entire transaction reach 234,465 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 139,444. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s 10% Owner bought 20,706 for 7.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157,041. This particular insider is now the holder of 108,935 in total.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -49.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Insignia Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.60%.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.74.

In the same vein, ISIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.13.

Technical Analysis of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.23% While, its Average True Range was 5.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 308.08% that was higher than 263.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.