Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.75

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) open the trading on January 03, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -15.89% to $1.27. During the day, the stock rose to $1.42 and sunk to $1.24 before settling in for the price of $1.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KPRX posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$7.85.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4480, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8279.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14 employees. It has generated 861 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -577,996. The stock had 0.25 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -68104.78 and Pretax Margin of -67002.94.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 17.90% institutional ownership.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -67102.91 while generating a return on equity of -118.81.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1346.99.

In the same vein, KPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.2312.

Raw Stochastic average of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 326.24% that was higher than 153.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.