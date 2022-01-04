No matter how cynical the overall market is BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) performance over the last week is recorded 28.57%

As on January 03, 2022, BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.65% to $1.80. During the day, the stock rose to $2.02 and sunk to $1.72 before settling in for the price of $1.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLCT posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$20.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1518, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.0925.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 755 employees. It has generated 197,906 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,265. The stock had 26.35 Receivables turnover and 1.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.85, operating margin was -22.75 and Pretax Margin of -21.65.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. BlueCity Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.02%, in contrast to 19.90% institutional ownership.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.16 while generating a return on equity of 3.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlueCity Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.80% and is forecasted to reach -3.87 in the upcoming year.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

In the same vein, BLCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.1967.

Raw Stochastic average of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.58% that was higher than 81.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.