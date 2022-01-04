Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) last week performance was 94.64%

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) flaunted slowness of -3.54% at $1.09, as the Stock market unbolted on January 03, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.14 and sunk to $1.04 before settling in for the price of $1.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTK posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$2.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -27.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9057, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4276.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 147 employees. It has generated 361,503 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -928,231. The stock had 3.74 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -71.29, operating margin was -110.73 and Pretax Margin of -268.40.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Flotek Industries Inc. industry. Flotek Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 36.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s CEO and President bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 0.78, making the entire transaction reach 1,560 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 874,593. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 29, Company’s CEO and President bought 2,000 for 1.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,460. This particular insider is now the holder of 872,593 in total.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -256.77 while generating a return on equity of -123.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99.

In the same vein, FTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.1556.

Raw Stochastic average of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 215.29% that was higher than 107.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.