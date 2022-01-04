Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) return on Assets touches -80.17: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) started the day on January 03, 2022, with a price increase of 23.06% at $7.63. During the day, the stock rose to $10.12 and sunk to $6.7343 before settling in for the price of $6.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PEAR posted a 52-week range of $4.85-$14.60.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.59.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +81.69, operating margin was -816.75 and Pretax Margin of -1033.92.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.00%, in contrast to 18.90% institutional ownership.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1033.92.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 659.61.

In the same vein, PEAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.10.

Technical Analysis of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 180.18% that was higher than 93.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.