Smart Share Global Limited (EM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $132.30K

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) started the day on January 03, 2022, with a price increase of 24.66% at $1.82. During the day, the stock rose to $2.40 and sunk to $1.53 before settling in for the price of $1.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EM posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$10.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $443.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1074.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Personal Services Industry. Smart Share Global Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.08%, in contrast to 9.00% institutional ownership.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Smart Share Global Limited (EM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, EM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.86, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Smart Share Global Limited (EM)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.2242.

Raw Stochastic average of Smart Share Global Limited (EM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.31% that was higher than 96.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.