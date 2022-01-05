A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) as it 5-day change was 19.44%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2022, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.00% to $0.59. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6499 and sunk to $0.554 before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$2.94.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -22.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6773, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0958.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 25 employees. It has generated 100,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -747,759. The stock had 8.15 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.37, operating margin was -747.10 and Pretax Margin of -745.48.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.94%, in contrast to 18.40% institutional ownership.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -745.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.73.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.21 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.0590.

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.83% that was higher than 56.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.