Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) went down -1.33% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) started the day on January 04, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.33% at $5.92. During the day, the stock rose to $5.9399 and sunk to $5.19 before settling in for the price of $6.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAVE posted a 52-week range of $4.24-$30.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares float of $1.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.09.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.47%, in contrast to 2.71% institutional ownership.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.01.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50.

Technical Analysis of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.02% that was higher than 81.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.