Intevac Inc. (IVAC) volume hits 0.6 million: A New Opening for Investors

Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) started the day on January 04, 2022, with a price increase of 0.52% at $5.75. During the day, the stock rose to $5.8704 and sunk to $5.45 before settling in for the price of $5.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IVAC posted a 52-week range of $3.93-$8.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $144.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.58.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 269 employees. It has generated 363,658 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,926. The stock had 3.42 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.11, operating margin was +2.19 and Pretax Margin of +2.83.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Intevac Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.23%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s President & CEO sold 6,580 shares at the rate of 5.75, making the entire transaction reach 37,835 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 321,532. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s EVP & General Manager, sold 9,683 for 7.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 72,622. This particular insider is now the holder of 102,498 in total.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +1.08 while generating a return on equity of 1.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intevac Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intevac Inc. (IVAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, IVAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intevac Inc. (IVAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Intevac Inc. (IVAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.64% that was higher than 54.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.