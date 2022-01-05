No matter how cynical the overall market is Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) performance over the last week is recorded 4.57%

As on 1/4/2022, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) started slowly as it slid -6.58% to $4.12 before settling in for the price of $4.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EFOI posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$9.64.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -23.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.58.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 57 employees. It has generated 295,228 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -104,930. The stock had 7.72 Receivables turnover and 1.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.81, operating margin was -24.54 and Pretax Margin of -35.57.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Energy Focus Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 3.35, making the entire transaction reach 10,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,400. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Director bought 3,500 for 2.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,500 in total.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -35.54 while generating a return on equity of -144.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97.

In the same vein, EFOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Energy Focus Inc., EFOI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.33 million was better the volume of 0.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.29% that was lower than 136.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.