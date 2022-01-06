BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) recent quarterly performance of -69.55% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 05, 2022, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.85% to $4.51. During the day, the stock rose to $4.98 and sunk to $4.48 before settling in for the price of $4.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYSI posted a 52-week range of $3.64-$33.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $181.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.09.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 91 employees. It has generated 1,978 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -35672.78 and Pretax Margin of -35456.11.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BeyondSpring Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 68.70%, in contrast to 26.30% institutional ownership.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.37) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -33873.89 while generating a return on equity of -102.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.73 in the upcoming year.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 150.90.

In the same vein, BYSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

Going through the that latest performance of [BeyondSpring Inc., BYSI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.59% that was lower than 186.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.