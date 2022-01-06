Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.86

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) open the trading on January 05, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.81% to $39.99. During the day, the stock rose to $43.25 and sunk to $39.90 before settling in for the price of $42.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $36.45-$130.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 324.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.08.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1896 employees. It has generated 356,330 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 68,215. The stock had 226.86 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.63, operating margin was +27.78 and Pretax Margin of +24.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 56.20% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $3.8 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.11) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +19.14 while generating a return on equity of 19.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 324.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 74.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.50, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.89, a figure that is expected to reach 3.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

[Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.41% that was lower than 74.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.