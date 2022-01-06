No matter how cynical the overall market is Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.37%

As on January 05, 2022, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) started slowly as it slid -7.48% to $59.76. During the day, the stock rose to $65.324 and sunk to $59.1701 before settling in for the price of $64.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KLIC posted a 52-week range of $31.86-$75.29.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 600.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.52.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2854 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.53, operating margin was +26.58 and Pretax Margin of +27.32.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 98.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Vice President sold 168 shares at the rate of 56.49, making the entire transaction reach 9,490 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,481. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 30,000 for 67.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,034,886. This particular insider is now the holder of 115,873 in total.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +24.19 while generating a return on equity of 39.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 600.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.34, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.04.

In the same vein, KLIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.78, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., KLIC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.91 million was lower the volume of 1.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.30% While, its Average True Range was 3.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.71% that was higher than 56.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.