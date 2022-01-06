Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) EPS is poised to hit -0.44 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on January 05, 2022, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS) started slowly as it slid -0.27% to $18.63. During the day, the stock rose to $19.10 and sunk to $18.50 before settling in for the price of $18.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APTS posted a 52-week range of $7.04-$19.27.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 35.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -154.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $956.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.78.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 53.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s Director bought 705 shares at the rate of 14.17, making the entire transaction reach 9,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,875. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 30, Company’s See Remarks sold 1,355 for 12.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,761. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,376 in total.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.1) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -154.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -48.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.77.

In the same vein, APTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., APTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was lower the volume of 1.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.35% that was higher than 40.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.