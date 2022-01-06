Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) went down -2.56% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) started the day on January 05, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.56% at $28.95. During the day, the stock rose to $30.01 and sunk to $28.92 before settling in for the price of $29.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VECO posted a 52-week range of $17.80-$31.23.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -1.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.56.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03, this organization’s SVP, Global Sales & Service sold 1,896 shares at the rate of 26.14, making the entire transaction reach 49,561 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,593. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Director sold 6,451 for 27.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 174,689. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,073 in total.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in the upcoming year.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $87.73, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.83.

In the same vein, VECO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.99% that was higher than 34.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.