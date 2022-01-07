CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) recent quarterly performance of -57.89% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 06, 2022, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.80% to $0.48. During the day, the stock rose to $0.519 and sunk to $0.4561 before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTK posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$7.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7739, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5107.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 759 employees. It has generated 581,693 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -62,407. The stock had 12.60 Receivables turnover and 4.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.53, operating margin was -10.32 and Pretax Margin of -10.73.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.61%, in contrast to 1.70% institutional ownership.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10.73 while generating a return on equity of -377.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, CTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

Going through the that latest performance of [CooTek (Cayman) Inc., CTK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.0953.

Raw Stochastic average of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 151.05% that was higher than 101.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.