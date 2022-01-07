No matter how cynical the overall market is Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) performance over the last week is recorded -6.45%

As on January 06, 2022, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) started slowly as it slid -5.69% to $1.16. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.12 before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQMS posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$8.06.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6118, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3741.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 21 employees. It has generated 5,143 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,226,762. The stock had 0.01 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4970.37, operating margin was -14252.78 and Pretax Margin of -23851.85.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Aqua Metals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.00%, in contrast to 22.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 124,474 shares at the rate of 1.27, making the entire transaction reach 158,082 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,171,580. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s Chief Eng and Opr Officer sold 35,676 for 1.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,309. This particular insider is now the holder of 428,078 in total.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -23853.70 while generating a return on equity of -63.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 907.51.

In the same vein, AQMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aqua Metals Inc., AQMS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was better the volume of 1.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.1252.

Raw Stochastic average of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.34% that was higher than 72.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.