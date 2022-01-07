Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.08M

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) started the day on January 06, 2022, with a price increase of 0.24% at $25.09. During the day, the stock rose to $25.65 and sunk to $23.76 before settling in for the price of $25.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLPX posted a 52-week range of $22.84-$30.41.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $648.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $646.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.82.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 82 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.52, operating margin was +36.35 and Pretax Margin of +16.74.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s Director bought 9,000 shares at the rate of 25.99, making the entire transaction reach 233,910 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Director bought 24,000 for 25.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 623,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,000 in total.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.92 while generating a return on equity of 14.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.39.

In the same vein, OLPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.80.