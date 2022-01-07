Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) last month volatility was 12.48%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) open the trading on January 06, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.81% to $0.44. During the day, the stock rose to $0.45 and sunk to $0.42 before settling in for the price of $0.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TANH posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$2.37.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6723, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9336.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 39 employees. It has generated 587,273 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -90,561. The stock had 1.15 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.59, operating margin was +3.91 and Pretax Margin of -25.15.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.35%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -15.42 while generating a return on equity of -6.90.

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.00%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.87.

In the same vein, TANH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43.

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

[Tantech Holdings Ltd, TANH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0611.

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.50% that was lower than 174.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.