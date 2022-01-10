Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) went down -2.77% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) started the day on January 07, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.77% at $1.58. During the day, the stock rose to $1.665 and sunk to $1.54 before settling in for the price of $1.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOFV posted a 52-week range of $1.43-$7.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -960.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9742, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0552.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 17.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s EVP of Public Affairs sold 11,144 shares at the rate of 1.64, making the entire transaction reach 18,276 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 141,798. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 27, Company’s EVP of New Bus. Dev./Marketing sold 2,786 for 1.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,569. This particular insider is now the holder of 234,822 in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -960.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.33.

In the same vein, HOFV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.1568.

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.03% that was higher than 69.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.