No matter how cynical the overall market is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) performance over the last week is recorded -1.46%

As on January 07, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.43% to $6.75. During the day, the stock rose to $7.01 and sunk to $6.57 before settling in for the price of $6.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $5.91-$32.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.65 billion, simultaneously with a float of $762.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.29.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4769 employees. It has generated 885,658 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 126,228. The stock had 10.54 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.12, operating margin was +12.78 and Pretax Margin of +15.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.63%, in contrast to 55.20% institutional ownership.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +14.25 while generating a return on equity of 8.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in the upcoming year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.33.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.22 million was better the volume of 12.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.05% that was higher than 62.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.