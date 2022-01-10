PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $13.27: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 07, 2022, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) set off with pace as it heaved 5.84% to $16.30. During the day, the stock rose to $16.38 and sunk to $15.515 before settling in for the price of $15.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBF posted a 52-week range of $6.23-$18.78.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -55.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -544.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.27.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3729 employees. It has generated 4,053,607 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -373,425. The stock had 22.43 Receivables turnover and 1.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.15, operating margin was -12.71 and Pretax Margin of -8.81.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. PBF Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 71.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 sold 290,000 shares at the rate of 16.84, making the entire transaction reach 4,882,353 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,563,183. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 sold 7,000 for 16.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 117,186. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,853,183 in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -9.21 while generating a return on equity of -59.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -544.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.97.

In the same vein, PBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Going through the that latest performance of [PBF Energy Inc., PBF]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.52 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.88% that was lower than 73.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.