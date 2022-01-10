The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.21

As on January 07, 2022, The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) started slowly as it slid -1.32% to $11.20. During the day, the stock rose to $11.55 and sunk to $11.09 before settling in for the price of $11.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCS posted a 52-week range of $9.25-$19.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 61.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 296.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $574.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.15.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5100 employees. It has generated 194,135 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,428. The stock had 33.86 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.08, operating margin was +10.33 and Pretax Margin of +8.17.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. The Container Store Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 85.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s CEO & President bought 20,500 shares at the rate of 12.25, making the entire transaction reach 251,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,600. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 8,000 for 15.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 127,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 82,239 in total.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +5.89 while generating a return on equity of 18.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 296.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 61.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.70, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.18.

In the same vein, TCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Container Store Group Inc., TCS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was better the volume of 0.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.05% that was higher than 57.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.