DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on January 10, 2022, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) started slowly as it slid -2.81% to $2.42. During the day, the stock rose to $2.51 and sunk to $2.38 before settling in for the price of $2.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOYU posted a 52-week range of $1.98-$20.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -150.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $304.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $772.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.21.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1877 employees. It has generated 741,143 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,474. The stock had 22.95 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.25, operating margin was +1.96 and Pretax Margin of +4.20.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 6.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -150.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, DOYU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.87 million was better the volume of 1.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.50% that was higher than 75.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.