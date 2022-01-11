Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is predicted to post EPS of -0.21 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 10, 2022, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.91% to $6.97. During the day, the stock rose to $7.23 and sunk to $6.61 before settling in for the price of $7.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GENI posted a 52-week range of $6.50-$25.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.93.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Genius Sports Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.63%, in contrast to 45.80% institutional ownership.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.25.

In the same vein, GENI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genius Sports Limited, GENI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.84 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.98% that was lower than 79.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.