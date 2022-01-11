Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is -0.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) flaunted slowness of -1.41% at $6.30, as the Stock market unbolted on January 10, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $6.60 and sunk to $5.89 before settling in for the price of $6.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRTY posted a 52-week range of $4.85-$11.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -4.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $724.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.40.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Party City Holdco Inc. industry. Party City Holdco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 74.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 381,140 shares at the rate of 6.57, making the entire transaction reach 2,503,404 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,051,623. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s 10% Owner bought 227,952 for 6.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,470,313. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,670,483 in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, PRTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Party City Holdco Inc., PRTY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.20% that was lower than 84.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.