Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) last week performance was -14.36%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) flaunted slowness of -2.28% at $15.44, as the Stock market unbolted on January 10, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $15.75 and sunk to $14.25 before settling in for the price of $15.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXRX posted a 52-week range of $15.25-$42.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 218 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -2135.66 and Pretax Margin of -2196.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s Director sold 9,625 shares at the rate of 18.03, making the entire transaction reach 173,528 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,651,146. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Director sold 9,625 for 18.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 180,478. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,660,216 in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2196.01 while generating a return on equity of -54.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.12 in the upcoming year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 349.34.

In the same vein, RXRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.51% that was lower than 92.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.