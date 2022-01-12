Eqonex Limited (EQOS) return on Assets touches -212.27: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on January 11, 2022, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 18.18% to $2.21. During the day, the stock rose to $2.33 and sunk to $1.81 before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQOS posted a 52-week range of $1.83-$22.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -225.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.6000, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.2300.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 157 workers. It has generated 4,169 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -829,881. The stock had 0.67 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -822.46, operating margin was -8293.75 and Pretax Margin of -20059.78.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Eqonex Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.36%, in contrast to 13.00% institutional ownership.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -19903.90 while generating a return on equity of -447.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eqonex Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -225.10%.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eqonex Limited (EQOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 287.65.

In the same vein, EQOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.95.

Technical Analysis of Eqonex Limited (EQOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Eqonex Limited, EQOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.56 million was lower the volume of 0.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.3100.

Raw Stochastic average of Eqonex Limited (EQOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.83% that was lower than 144.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.