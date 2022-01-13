1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is predicted to post EPS of -0.52 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) started the day on January 12, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.73% at $14.94. During the day, the stock rose to $16.07 and sunk to $14.90 before settling in for the price of $15.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONEM posted a 52-week range of $13.67-$59.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -74.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.16.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1957 employees. It has generated 192,970 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -45,333. The stock had 7.59 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.86, operating margin was -19.58 and Pretax Margin of -23.71.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 79.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 20, this organization’s Director sold 2,778 shares at the rate of 24.72, making the entire transaction reach 68,673 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 250,779. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Director sold 2,778 for 23.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,998. This particular insider is now the holder of 253,557 in total.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -23.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -74.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in the upcoming year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.95.

In the same vein, ONEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.69% that was lower than 64.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.