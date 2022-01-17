Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) went up 4.39% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) started the day on January 14, 2022, with a price increase of 4.39% at $41.10. During the day, the stock rose to $41.255 and sunk to $39.005 before settling in for the price of $39.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALSN posted a 52-week range of $32.55-$46.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 0.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3300 workers. It has generated 630,606 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 90,606. The stock had 8.65 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.46, operating margin was +25.66 and Pretax Margin of +18.89.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s VP, Gen. Counsel sold 3,475 shares at the rate of 35.00, making the entire transaction reach 121,625 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,941. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Director bought 5,475 for 36.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,340. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,865 in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.37 while generating a return on equity of 38.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.76, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.24.

In the same vein, ALSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.32% that was lower than 30.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.