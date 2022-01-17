Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $84.33: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 14, 2022, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) set off with pace as it heaved 3.11% to $88.95. During the day, the stock rose to $89.21 and sunk to $85.70 before settling in for the price of $86.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAH posted a 52-week range of $75.15-$100.26.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 29200 employees. It has generated 288,932 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,259. The stock had 5.47 Receivables turnover and 1.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.79, operating margin was +9.60 and Pretax Margin of +8.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Consulting Services industry. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 14,851 shares at the rate of 90.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,336,590 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,004. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29, Company’s EVP, CFO and Treasurer sold 15,456 for 90.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,395,213. This particular insider is now the holder of 166,790 in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.08) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.70 while generating a return on equity of 62.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.78, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.23.

In the same vein, BAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, BAH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.10% that was higher than 23.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.