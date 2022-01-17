Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.66

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) open the trading on January 14, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.41% to $1.62. During the day, the stock rose to $1.69 and sunk to $1.60 before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QNRX posted a 52-week range of $1.51-$35.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.6638, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.3067.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.43%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36.

In the same vein, QNRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.51.

Technical Analysis of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

[Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., QNRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.3005.

Raw Stochastic average of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.28% that was higher than 126.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.