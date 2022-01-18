Dollar General Corporation (DG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.52

As on January 14, 2022, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) started slowly as it slid -2.68% to $217.08. During the day, the stock rose to $219.71 and sunk to $213.45 before settling in for the price of $223.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DG posted a 52-week range of $173.50-$240.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $232.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $231.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $225.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $219.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 158000 employees. It has generated 213,588 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,804. The stock had 403.44 Receivables turnover and 1.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.76, operating margin was +10.54 and Pretax Margin of +10.09.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry. Dollar General Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 226.15, making the entire transaction reach 1,130,734 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,546. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Director sold 876 for 222.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 194,769. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,517 in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2021, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.01) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 39.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.00% and is forecasted to reach 11.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dollar General Corporation (DG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.25, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.13.

In the same vein, DG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.21, a figure that is expected to reach 2.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dollar General Corporation, DG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.5 million was better the volume of 2.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.90% While, its Average True Range was 5.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.12% that was higher than 19.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.