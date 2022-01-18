Ford Motor Company (F) EPS is poised to hit 0.42 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) established initial surge of 0.68% at $25.19, as the Stock market unbolted on January 14, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $25.28 and sunk to $24.30 before settling in for the price of $25.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $9.79-$25.87.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 363.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.91 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.58.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ford Motor Company industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 53.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s Director bought 38,789 shares at the rate of 19.33, making the entire transaction reach 749,791 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,368. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10, Company’s Executive Chair and Chair bought 412,500 for 20.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,505,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,951,938 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.27) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 363.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in the upcoming year.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.73, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.25.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ford Motor Company, F]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 162.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.16% that was higher than 44.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.