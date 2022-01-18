Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) volume hits 0.83 million: A New Opening for Investors

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) started the day on January 14, 2022, with a price increase of 1.59% at $1.00. During the day, the stock rose to $1.00 and sunk to $0.9303 before settling in for the price of $0.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPCN posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$2.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0887, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2446.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Lipocine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s CEO and President bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.09, making the entire transaction reach 27,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,253,090.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -193.85.

Lipocine Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1572.31.

In the same vein, LPCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.0572.

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.22% that was lower than 52.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.