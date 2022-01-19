R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.51

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) open the trading on 1/18/2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.95% to $10.45 before settling in for the price of $11.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRD posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$11.33.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -441.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $763.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 33000 employees. It has generated 144,433 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -800. The stock had 4.39 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.44, operating margin was +4.62 and Pretax Margin of -0.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 75.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 9.12, making the entire transaction reach 136,788 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,927,100. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s 10% Owner bought 7,000 for 5.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,714. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,912,100 in total.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.32) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -441.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.30, and its Beta score is 2.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.35.

In the same vein, RRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

[R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, RRD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.38% that was lower than 83.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.