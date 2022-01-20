A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) as it 5-day change was -4.33%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 19, 2022, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.73% to $36.67. During the day, the stock rose to $39.125 and sunk to $36.375 before settling in for the price of $38.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UCBI posted a 52-week range of $27.62-$39.32.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.14.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2480 employees. It has generated 299,359 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +30.14 and Pretax Margin of +29.16.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. United Community Banks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 76.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s President & CEO sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 36.31, making the entire transaction reach 363,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 218,993. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 01, Company’s President & CEO sold 10,000 for 32.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 329,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 229,840 in total.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.66) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +22.67 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.93, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.23.

In the same vein, UCBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Going through the that latest performance of [United Community Banks Inc., UCBI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.40% that was higher than 28.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.