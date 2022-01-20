Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) 14-day ATR is 0.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) established initial surge of 1.81% at $0.27, as the Stock market unbolted on January 19, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.279 and sunk to $0.2502 before settling in for the price of $0.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYRN posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.60.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3549, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5440.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 203 employees. It has generated 163,910 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -77,761. The stock had 23.13 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.99, operating margin was -43.64 and Pretax Margin of -47.77.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cyren Ltd. industry. Cyren Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 60.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s CEO and Director sold 82,474 shares at the rate of 0.60, making the entire transaction reach 49,649 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,577,526. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s VP, Human Resources sold 2,019 for 1.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,403. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,440 in total.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -47.44 while generating a return on equity of -93.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyren Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyren Ltd. (CYRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74.

In the same vein, CYRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29.

Technical Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cyren Ltd., CYRN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0265.

Raw Stochastic average of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.58% that was higher than 93.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.