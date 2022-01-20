Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is -6.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) flaunted slowness of -1.76% at $10.63, as the Stock market unbolted on January 19, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $11.18 and sunk to $10.555 before settling in for the price of $10.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEAT posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$14.35.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.29.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vivid Seats Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 36,507,173 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 365,071,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.16.

Technical Analysis of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vivid Seats Inc., SEAT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.