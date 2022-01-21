Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.35M

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) started the day on January 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.15% at $0.47. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4799 and sunk to $0.4601 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$2.67.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -33.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5115, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8175.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.02.

In the same vein, CSCW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.0328.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.28% that was lower than 105.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.