Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.27

As on January 20, 2022, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.60% to $3.38. During the day, the stock rose to $3.61 and sunk to $3.38 before settling in for the price of $3.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $3.36-$17.89.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $820.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.05.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.88%, in contrast to 21.30% institutional ownership.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.50%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 95.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 167.48.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.19 million was better the volume of 5.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.25% that was lower than 57.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.