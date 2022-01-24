A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) as it 5-day change was -7.40%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 21, 2022, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.74% to $39.03. During the day, the stock rose to $39.699 and sunk to $38.785 before settling in for the price of $39.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEG posted a 52-week range of $37.05-$59.16.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.43.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20400 employees. It has generated 209,868 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,137. The stock had 7.41 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.42, operating margin was +9.51 and Pretax Margin of +7.50.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 75.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 55.61, making the entire transaction reach 83,410 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,041. Preceding that transaction, on May 14, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 56.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 282,332. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,541 in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.78 while generating a return on equity of 18.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.32, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07.

In the same vein, LEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Leggett & Platt Incorporated, LEG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.14 million was inferior to the volume of 1.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.95% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.00% that was lower than 31.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.