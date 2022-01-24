ReneSola Ltd (SOL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.30

As on January 21, 2022, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) started slowly as it slid -5.44% to $5.56. During the day, the stock rose to $5.845 and sunk to $5.5021 before settling in for the price of $5.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOL posted a 52-week range of $4.84-$35.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -43.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 125.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $410.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 147 employees. It has generated 500,020 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,902. The stock had 3.25 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.70, operating margin was +2.37 and Pretax Margin of +3.16.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 20, this organization’s CFO bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 6.75, making the entire transaction reach 40,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,613,298. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s CFO bought 5,000 for 6.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,607,298 in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.78 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 125.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReneSola Ltd (SOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.41, and its Beta score is 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.60.

In the same vein, SOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ReneSola Ltd, SOL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was lower the volume of 1.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.13% that was lower than 72.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.