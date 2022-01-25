Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.70M

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) open the trading on January 24, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.42% to $16.57. During the day, the stock rose to $16.59 and sunk to $15.44 before settling in for the price of $16.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KD posted a 52-week range of $15.45-$52.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -113.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $222.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.07.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 90000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.41, operating margin was -3.82 and Pretax Margin of -9.13.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.80%, in contrast to 19.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s CFO & Treasurer bought 14,850 shares at the rate of 16.73, making the entire transaction reach 248,371 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 258,227. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s Group President bought 29,150 for 17.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 500,637. This particular insider is now the holder of 254,106 in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10.39 while generating a return on equity of -37.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -113.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in the upcoming year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, KD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

[Kyndryl Holdings Inc., KD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.