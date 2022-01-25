Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) last week performance was -11.25%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) established initial surge of 0.67% at $16.41, as the Stock market unbolted on January 24, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $16.44 and sunk to $15.38 before settling in for the price of $16.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $15.02-$26.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -583.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $648.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $640.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.40.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Airlines Group Inc. industry. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 56.40% institutional ownership.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$1.48) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -583.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.12, a figure that is expected to reach -2.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 40.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.66% that was lower than 46.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.