Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $432.32K

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) open the trading on January 25, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.75% to $6.74. During the day, the stock rose to $6.85 and sunk to $6.54 before settling in for the price of $6.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADV posted a 52-week range of $6.45-$13.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -390.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $318.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $135.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.66.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Advantage Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 27.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s CFO – North America sold 3,128 shares at the rate of 7.36, making the entire transaction reach 23,022 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,329. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06, Company’s President & CCO sold 24,234 for 7.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 178,362. This particular insider is now the holder of 105,056 in total.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.18) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -390.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

In the same vein, ADV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

[Advantage Solutions Inc., ADV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.91% that was lower than 42.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.