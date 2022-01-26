Mattel Inc. (MAT) PE Ratio stood at $8.62: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on January 25, 2022, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) started slowly as it slid -5.04% to $19.61. During the day, the stock rose to $20.515 and sunk to $19.285 before settling in for the price of $20.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAT posted a 52-week range of $16.92-$23.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 158.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $350.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $348.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.88.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 32100 employees. It has generated 142,793 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,945. The stock had 4.65 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.96, operating margin was +9.02 and Pretax Margin of +4.01.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +2.76 while generating a return on equity of 23.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mattel Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 158.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mattel Inc. (MAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.62, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.56.

In the same vein, MAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mattel Inc., MAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.49 million was better the volume of 2.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.40% that was higher than 29.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.