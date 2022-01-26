Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) volume hits 4.11 million: A New Opening for Investors

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) started the day on January 25, 2022, with a price increase of 1.83% at $80.17. During the day, the stock rose to $80.66 and sunk to $75.89 before settling in for the price of $78.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $64.20-$99.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -23.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -402.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees. It has generated 25,986 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -68,205. The stock had 7.49 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -80.83, operating margin was -132.80 and Pretax Margin of -261.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 11, this organization’s Pres & CEO, Celebrity Cruises sold 2,591 shares at the rate of 87.45, making the entire transaction reach 226,584 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,039. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13, Company’s Pres & CEO, Celebrity Cruises sold 5,080 for 80.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 411,296. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,311 in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$4.4) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -262.47 while generating a return on equity of -55.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -402.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.90.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -21.63, a figure that is expected to reach -3.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.43% While, its Average True Range was 3.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.05% that was lower than 48.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.