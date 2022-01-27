Cigna Corporation (CI) went down -0.31% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) started the day on January 26, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.31% at $234.02. During the day, the stock rose to $238.96 and sunk to $230.75 before settling in for the price of $234.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CI posted a 52-week range of $191.74-$272.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 33.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $335.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $326.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $221.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $226.67.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Cigna Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 90.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 11, this organization’s EVP, Strategy and Business Dev sold 175 shares at the rate of 240.00, making the entire transaction reach 42,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,781. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s EVP, Strategy and Business Dev sold 4,800 for 229.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,101,552. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,781 in total.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $5.22) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.90% and is forecasted to reach 22.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cigna Corporation (CI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.83, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.56.

In the same vein, CI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 23.81, a figure that is expected to reach 4.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cigna Corporation (CI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.96% While, its Average True Range was 6.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Cigna Corporation (CI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.03% that was higher than 22.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.