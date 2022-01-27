No matter how cynical the overall market is MP Materials Corp. (MP) performance over the last week is recorded -12.58%

As on January 26, 2022, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) started slowly as it slid -0.64% to $38.97. During the day, the stock rose to $41.6579 and sunk to $38.25 before settling in for the price of $39.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $23.18-$53.03.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.94.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 277 employees. It has generated 484,874 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.66, operating margin was +23.76 and Pretax Margin of -29.38.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. MP Materials Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director sold 201,000 shares at the rate of 42.42, making the entire transaction reach 8,526,490 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,601,247. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17, Company’s Director by Deputization sold 201,000 for 42.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,526,490. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,601,247 in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -16.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.31.

In the same vein, MP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MP Materials Corp., MP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.79 million was better the volume of 2.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.31% While, its Average True Range was 3.26.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.93% that was lower than 69.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.